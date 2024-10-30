Archeological Discoveries in GB

The architectural heritage of Gilgit Baltistan, GB is not merely central to world’s highest home to mountains and Glaciers but it has also the greatness of civilizations that have shaped its history. The structures in this region, whether grand forts or simple wooden mosques reflect the diverse influences of Tibetan, Central Asian, and Islamic traditions. These buildings serve not only as historical monuments but as cultural markers that embody the resilience and identity of the people who have lived in this region for centuries. The architecture here stands as a form of archaeology in its own right, offering insights into the socio-cultural and religious exchanges that have taken place in these remote highlands.

There are hundreds and thousands of mosques and Khankas in Gilgit Baltistan, which have changed the course of discussions about the history of GB, it means that Architectural Heritage shapes the entire history, and preserving it means acknowledging the past, GB is rich in its heritages but due to lower literacy rate in past generations, most history has been written by outsiders who visited for explorations. Somehow, these Cultural Heritages is also an open book for this generation

The indigenous youth organization, CHAAP, recently held a symposium aimed at raising awareness among emerging media influencers about the importance of promoting the cultural heritage and archaeology of Baltistan. This initiative is crucial at a time when the rapid pace of development and the influx of tourism threatens to overshadow the region’s architectural treasures. Digital media, with its vast outreach, has the potential to shed light on the intricate historical narratives embedded in these structures, encouraging both locals and visitors to appreciate and preserve them.

The architecture of Baltistan, especially its forts, mosques, and homes, is steeped in historical significance. Influenced by Tibetan design, particularly in its monasteries and forts, Baltistan has long embraced a hybrid architectural style that combines the structural resilience of stone with the decorative and functional use of timber. One of the most iconic structures in the region is Shigar Fort, which reflects a blend of indigenous and foreign influences. This type of architecture not only addresses the harsh mountain climate but also encapsulates the spiritual and cultural dimensions of the region’s past.

Baltistan’s architectural heritage is not limited to functional considerations; it is deeply symbolic. Forts such as Shigar and Khaplu Palace are not merely defensive structures but also served as political and cultural hubs where the region’s elite exercised their power and influence. The mosques, particularly the wooden structures like the Chaqchan Mosque, dating back to the 14th century, are architectural manifestations of the synthesis between Buddhist, Tibetan, and Islamic traditions. These monuments also reflect the importance of religious and cultural exchanges that have defined the region’s identity.

The importance of this built heritage lies not only in its aesthetic or functional aspects but also in the way it helps reconstruct the region’s historical and cultural identity. During the symposium, Ashiq Faraz emphasized that built heritage and archaeological structures are essential for understanding the historical roots of local communities. The preservation of these buildings serves as a way of reclaiming the narrative of Baltistan’s past, which has often been written by outsiders. The architecture of the region stands as an archive of its history, providing clues to the various cultural layers that have influenced its development over the centuries.

UNESCO defines cultural heritage as encompassing both tangible assets, such as buildings and monuments, and intangible aspects, including traditions, knowledge, and languages. In Gilgit Baltistan, the tangible and intangible aspects of heritage are closely intertwined. The architecture, with its unique blend of Tibetan and Islamic elements, is complemented by the region’s rich oral traditions, handicrafts, and festivals. The preservation of this architectural heritage is crucial not only for maintaining the physical structures themselves but also for safeguarding the intangible cultural practices that have developed in conjunction with these buildings.

As tourism in Gilgit Baltistan continues to grow, the region faces a dual challenge. On the one hand, the influx of visitors brings economic opportunities that can benefit local communities. On the other hand, the rapid development of modern infrastructure, including hotels and tourist facilities, threatens to erode the very cultural and architectural assets that draw visitors in the first place. This makes heritage conservation efforts all the more urgent.

Fortunately, there are encouraging trends in the region’s approach to preserving its architectural heritage. The Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCSP) has played a pioneering role in restoring iconic landmarks such as Shigar Fort and Khaplu Palace. These projects demonstrate how heritage conservation can be integrated with sustainable tourism development. Both forts have been transformed into heritage hotels, providing visitors with an immersive experience of Baltistan’s cultural past while also contributing to the local economy. This model of conservation-driven tourism ensures that the architectural heritage is not only preserved but also revitalized for future generations.

The restoration of these buildings is not merely a matter of aesthetic appreciation. It is a crucial step in preserving the identity of the region’s people. As Dr. Zakir from the University of Baltistan highlighted during the CHAAP symposium, the university is actively working to document the region’s heritage sites and offer master’s level courses in archaeology and cultural studies. These efforts aim to create a new generation of local experts who can take on the responsibility of conserving Baltistan’s architectural and archaeological heritage. This is particularly important in a region where the narrative of history has often been dominated by external scholars and orientalists.

In addition to the work of academic and cultural institutions, local builders and developers are also beginning to embrace the region’s architectural traditions. As new hotels and tourist facilities are constructed, some developers are incorporating traditional wooden cribbage techniques, which have been used in the construction of Baltistan’s homes and forts for centuries. This trend toward sustainable architecture not only reduces the environmental impact of new buildings but also helps preserve the region’s distinctive architectural identity.

As Baqir Hajee emphasized during the symposium, the key to promoting Baltistan’s heritage lies in the quality of content and research produced about it. Digital media platforms offer an unprecedented opportunity to reach a global audience, raising awareness about the unique architectural and cultural heritage of the region. By empowering local youth to document and share the stories behind these structures, Baltistan can ensure that its architectural legacy continues to thrive in an increasingly globalized world.

The architecture of Gilgit Baltistan is not just a collection of old buildings; it is a living testament to the region’s history, culture, and identity. The forts, mosques, and homes of Baltistan tell the story of a people who have navigated the complex intersections of different cultures, religions, and civilizations. As modernity and tourism continue to shape the region, it is vital to strike a balance between embracing economic development and preserving the cultural and architectural treasures that define Baltistan’s unique heritage.

The United Nations underscores the importance of protecting cultural heritage as a way of fostering a sense of belonging and continuity, particularly in a world that is changing at an unprecedented pace. For Gilgit Baltistan, this means not only preserving the physical structures that have stood for centuries but also maintaining the cultural practices and traditions that are inextricably linked to those buildings. By doing so, the region can ensure that its architectural heritage remains a source of pride and inspiration for generations to come.

Maqsood Shahi

The writer is a journalist from Skardu covering culture and architecture.