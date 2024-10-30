Army win Combaxx 17th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan Army won the senior category of the Combaxx 17th Korean Ambassador Cadet and Senior National Taekwondo Championship 2024, held at the Liaquat Gymnasium within Pakistan Sports Complex. The closing ceremony featured distinguished attendees, led by Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Nadeem Irshad Kayani, as the chief guest. The event’s esteemed guests of honor included Koo Bong Kim, Patron in Chief of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation; Bilal Riaz Barki, Joint Secretary at the Intelligence Bureau; Omar Saeed, CEO of PTF; Mrs Farah Saeed, Executive Member of PTF; Murtaza Hassan Bangash, Secretary of PTF; and Col (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, President of PTF. In his address, Col (R) Waseem Ahmed extended his gratitude to Combaxx, the Pakistan Sports Board, and Korean Ambassador Park Ki Jun for their support, commending all participating departments for their spirited competition. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of medals and awards. In female -73 kg, Gold: Ariba (HEC), Silver: Memoona (KPK), Bronze: Rifat (Police), Eman Rashid (Army). In Female +73 kg, Gold: Manisha Ali (HEC), Silver: Nida Fatima (WAPDA), Bronze: Aiman (Islamabad), Pakeeza Khan (KP). In Male -87 kg, Gold: Ikhtshamul Haq (Army), Silver: Adnan Bhatti (WAPDA), Bronze: Farhad Khan (KPK), Tayab Hussain (HEC).

In Male +87 kg, Gold: Hamza Saeed (Army), Silver: Waqar Ali Shah (WAPDA), Bronze: Yasir Barki (HEC), Tariq Khan (KP).In Tag Team, Gold: Army, Silver: PAF, Bronze: HEC, KPK. In Junior Best Teams, 1st: Punjab, 2nd: KP, 3rd: Islamabad. In Senior Best Teams, 1st: Army, 2nd: HEC, 3rd: WAPDA.