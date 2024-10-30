Asad Umar refutes claims of joining PPP

Former Federal Minister for Planning and Development has denied rumors of joining the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

, who stepped back from active politics after leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the May 9 events, addressed the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore, expressing disappointment over what he called “false reports” about his political affiliations.

“There is no truth in these reports, and I can’t even imagine joining another political party,” Umar clarified.

Asked about fellow politician Fawad Chaudhry’s recent return to the political scene, Umar jokingly advised him to “ease up a bit” on his strong political rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the ATC extended Umar’s interim bail until November 19, ordering the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Legal) to attend the next hearing. During the session, Asad Umar’s lawyer confirmed his client’s cooperation with the investigation, though the police contested this, citing absent investigating officers.

Umar’s lawyer also noted that he had appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and attended three court hearings over the past 14 months, with video evidence available to support his compliance.