Wednesday, October 30, 2024
ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case

Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in a case related to the October 5 protest. The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 to avail the relief of bail. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition of the accused, Sanaullah, and announced the verdict upon the completion of arguments by the prosecution and defense. The accused had approached the court for bail in a case registered by the Islampura police on charges of inciting anarchy and creating law and order disturbances.

