ISLAMABAD - Adv. Iman Mazari and Adv. Hadi Ali Chatha sent on 3 days physical remand by ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain on Tuesday in FIR registered against them on Friday. The sealed FIR 1161/24 was registered against the couple on Friday after an altercation with the traffic police because of a traffic stoppage known as “Route” for England Vs. Pakistan cricket match.

The FIR was desealed in the courtroom on Tuesday and lawyers found at that couple was charged under section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act and 5 sections of Paksitan Penal Code. Hadi Ali was presented handcuffed in the courtroom. Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain sought 30 days physical custody of the accused to unearth conspiracy theory behind opening up traffic stoppage by police, do forensic test of videos, voice match of video and also two find two other alleged attackers.

Adv. Atta Ullah Kundi cousel of Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali argued before the court that 7 ATA is not attracted in the case and it seems like someone’s ego was hurt after the incident. He argued that this is the case for 186 PPC which is obstructing public servants from performing their duties only. Adv. Qaiser Imam told the court that purpose of remand is to unfold the truth or falsehood during investigation but both the accused are not denying the incident. He said England Cricket Team would be disappointed of they find out that twin cities were closed because they were playing in the city. Adv. Ahsan Pirzada argued before that 7-ATA has become a joke in this country and honorable judge should reprimand police for filing such frivolous FIRs. After hearing the arguments ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain reserved the order and later announced that 3 days physical custody of both the accused in granted to Police because 30 days physical custody seems extensive.