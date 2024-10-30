BYD debuts flagship electric vehicles at Pakistan Auto Show

LAHORE - BYD, the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer and pioneer in sustainable transportation solutions, participated in the prestigious Pakistan Auto Show 2024 through local partner Mega Motor Company (MMC). The company unveiled its highly anticipated NEVs to the local market at the event as well as officially opened bookings for two flagship models, BYD ATTO 3 and BYD SEAL, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the adoption of electric vehicles in Pakistan.

BYD ATTO 3, the company’s electric crossover SUV comes equipped with BYD’s innovative Blade Battery technology, offering a range of 410 km on a single charge. Its fast-charging capabilities, advanced infotainment system and safety features make it an ideal choice for eco-conscious consumers. BYD SEAL is a high-performance electric sedan that can deliver an impressive range of 650 km on a single charge. The BYD SEAL accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, showcasing the company’s engineering excellence and commitment to performance. In addition to these all-electric vehicles, BYD also showcased the BYD SHARK, a robust plug-in hybrid pickup truck designed for versatility in both adventurous off-road driving and everyday family utility, further expanding the company’s portfolio of sustainable transportation solutions.

Post Auto Show MMC is accepting bookings for the BYD SEAL and ATTO 3 exclusively through its official website in Pakistan (http://byd-mega.com). Over the next few weeks, Mega Motor Company will establish temporary showcase facilities in Karachi and Lahore, where customers can experience the cars and make bookings. Meanwhile, the company targets to open at least 3 BYD flagship showrooms in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad this year. MMC has also initiated work on their pan Pakistan EV charging infrastructure to solve range anxiety for all BYD NEV customers. Earlier, the company also announced its plans to set up the only state-of-the-art NEV exclusive plant in Pakistan near Karachi. BYD’s entry into the Pakistani market reaffirms the company’s long-term vision to support the country’s transition towards a greener and more sustainable transport future. The opening of bookings for both BYD ATTO 3 and BYD SEAL marks a significant step from BYD in bringing advanced NEV technologies to Pakistan, supporting the government’s drive towards cleaner mobility and reducing the nation’s carbon footprint.