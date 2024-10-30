CDA board decides to sell plots in C-14 through balloting

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority’s board has decided to allot plots through balloting in Sector C-14 and priority would be given to the overseas Pakistanis. It is pertinent to mention here that the land for said sector was acquired by CDA under land sharing formula and reportedly a major chunk of land was purchased by a property giant on throwaway prices and then sold to the CDA.

The authority had already allotted plots to said property giant and others in lieu of land acquired and now it is going to sell remaining plots, which are the property of civic authority. The said sector amongst under developed schemes is being given top priority by the incumbent management as a considerable budget is allocated for its development. The fifteenth meeting of the was held on Tuesday at CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by the Members of the . The meeting discussed different agenda items. During the meeting, it was decided that the processing fees deposited by overseas Pakistanis for the Neelor Heights Housing Project would be fully refunded. The also decided that plots in Sector C-14 would be allocated through balloting. It was decided that overseas Pakistanis will be given priority in sector C-14.

approved the constitution of a seven-member committee which will scrutinize the cases submitted by the affectees of Islamabad in CDA. The board decided to constitute a third-party validation committee to review the committee’s recommendations. Rehabilitation benefits will be granted to affectees on the recommendations of TPV committee. The board also approved the formation of a committee, comprising the Member Admin and DC Islamabad, to amend CDA’s Land Acquisition Regulations. The directed the Law wing to submit recommendations to the for establishing and restoring covered market. The also approved appointment of a new legal advisor of the authority. It was decided that in future no legal advisor of the CDA would represent in any case against CDA for one year after leaving their position.

The meeting approved the creation of a line of promotion for Park Managers and Assistant Park Managers in the Environment Wing. Similarly, approval was granted to give grade 16 to physical training instructors working within the CDA, equivalent to Federal Institutions.