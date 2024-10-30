Pakistan’s compromised judiciary ranks 130th out of 139 countries, according to the World Justice Project’s 2021 report. This ranking is due to a history of judges—such as Justice Munir, Saqib Nisar, Khosa, and Gulzar—who sought to appease powerful figures by endorsing dictators’ authority to amend the Constitution. Judges like MR Kiyani, Cornelius, Dorab Patel, Nasir Aslam Zahid, and Shaukat Aziz, who remained committed to justice, were often slandered by the establishment and their colleagues. Many judges have tarnished the institution by accepting personal benefits.

A few, however, like Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, refused to yield. Justice Isa gave judgments strictly based on constitutional principles, even if it meant confronting powerful interests. His stand against granting extensions to cases involving land mafias and developers encroaching on public lands earned him adversaries, yet he remains celebrated for his courage and commitment to justice. His father, the late Qazi Muhammad Isa, a dedicated supporter of Quaid and a prominent figure in the Balochistan Muslim League, would be proud.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.