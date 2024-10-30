CJCSC calls on President of Azerbaijan, Military-Civil leadership

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, where he met with prominent government and military leaders.

During his visit, General Mirza held discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Defence Minister Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Aziz Oghlu Bayramov, 1st Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of General Staff Colonel General Karim Tofig Oghlu Valiyev, and Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Mustafayev.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, both sides emphasized the historic ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and engaged in talks on shared interests, including the region’s security dynamics and expanding defence cooperation across multiple sectors. General Mirza underscored the significance of deepened military collaboration between the two nations and reaffirmed a joint commitment to peace and stability.

Azerbaijani leaders commended the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, recognizing the mutual goal of strengthening existing ties and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.



