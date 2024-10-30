CM aide visits under-construction Child Health Care Hospital

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Ihtisham Ali, conducted a site visit to the under-construction Khyber Institute of Child Health Care Hospital in Hayatabad, accompanied by Additional Secretary Fayyaz Sherpao.

During the visit, Project Director Dr Inayat provided a comprehensive briefing on the hospital’s construction phases and related projects.

The Health Advisor emphasized the urgent need for the Emergency Department (ED) and Outpatient Department (OPD) to be operational by the first week of December. Concerns were raised regarding ongoing staffing issues, which were perceived to be based on nepotism. The Health Advisor issued a clear directive that only specialized medical personnel should be transferred or appointed to ensure effective hospital operations.

“It is unacceptable that after ten years, the hospital construction is still not completed,” said the Health Advisor. “Had the federal government provided timely budget allocations, the hospital would have been operational five years ago. We also discussed the establishment of a separate board to oversee hospital management.”

Dr Inayat explained that the project consists of two main components: the institute and the province’s first specialized children’s hospital, featuring 250 beds.

The initial budget for the project in 2013 was Rs2 billion, which has escalated to approximately Rs8 billion by 2021. To complete the project, over Rs3 billion are still needed, with Rs1.5 billion expected to be released during the current fiscal year.

As of now, 80% of the construction work has been completed. The staffing process is under consideration by the finance department, and rapid progress is being made on utility connections, including electricity, gas, and sewerage. If the federal government releases the required funds in the next fiscal year, the hospital is expected to be fully operational by the end of that year.