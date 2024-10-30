Corruption free public service in DG Khan region a top priority for ACE

D G Khan - In a determined effort to create a corruption free public service environment in the Dera Ghazi Khan region, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is taking robust steps to curb corruption.

Regional Director (ACE) Mr Zia ul Haq Malik emphasised that ACE, Punjab’s premier anti-corruption agency, is committed to promoting transparency in government departments across the region. “Our ultimate objective is to make government departments in the region among the least corrupt in the country,” stated Mr Zia.

He highlighted ACE’s special campaigns targeting the elimination of FBR fee theft in registry branches (Sub-Registrar Offices) in four districts , Layyah, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh. “This is our top priority, and we are making considerable progress every day. Soon, we will make news-headlines with significant recoveries from those responsible for evading FBR fees within registry branches.”

Mr Zia elaborated on the impact of corruption in public offices, noting, “Corruption siphons off funds intended for public welfare projects, redirecting them to the pockets of corrupt officials. We need to spread awareness and engage the public in this fight against corruption.”

He further stated that he has directed his circle officers to take strict legal action against individuals who have abused their positions for personal gain.

Providing a performance update for the period from June 1, 2024, to date, Mr Zia reported that ACE has registered 53 FIRs, initiated 29 judicial actions, and referred 6 cases to the local police and relevant departments. The agency conducted 4 trap raids, dismissed 16 cases, and sent 67 inquiries to related departments, while 278 inquiries were closed. Additionally, 47 cases have been formally registered, and 6 cases were registered under Section 182 of the PPC out of a total of 868 complaints.

Mr Zia noted a recent high profile case in October, where the Circle Officer in Muzaffargarh registered a case on corruption charges against the former CEO Education Muzaffargarh, Mr Tariq Habib Ullah, alongwith Accountant Muhammad Bashir and Junior Clerk Fayyaz Hussain. The charges involve an alleged misappropriation of Rs. 15,141,916 in procurement funds. Mr Zia assured that ACE Muzaffargarh is actively pursuing the arrest of the accused.

ACE is also fostering community involvement in the fight against corruption by hosting daily “Khuli Kachehris” (public forums) at its headquarter and in circle offices at Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Rajanpur. Mr Zia himself personally attends these sessions weekly in each office.

“Every citizen with grievances or complaints against any public office or officer is welcome. This initiative is part of our effort to engage the community directly in eradicating corruption from public departments,” he shared.

ACE’s comprehensive approach, combining accountability with active community engagement, highlights its unwavering commitment to creating a corruption free region, he added.