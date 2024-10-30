Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Court adjourns hearing of corruption reference against Parvez Elahi, others till November 12

NEWS WIRE
October 30, 2024
LAHORE  - An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a corruption reference related to development projects in Gujrat against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till November 12. Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings, during which the former principal secretary to the chief minister, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and other accused were produced after being brought from jail. During the proceedings, Parvez Elahi’s counsel submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day due to illness, which the court accepted. A prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a reply to the application filed by the accused challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the matter. At this, the court directed the parties to complete their arguments on the NAB’s reply by the next hearing date and adjourned further proceedings till November 12.

