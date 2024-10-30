Dangerous smog situation echoes in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan Tuesday convened a special meeting of the Assembly on Wednesday (Today) to review safety measures taken by the Punjab government for controlling smog.

The issue of air pollution in Punjab has been the subject of discussion by the Assembly members in the last few days. Giving his ruling on members’ concern over the deteriorating situation of air pollution in Punjab, the speaker observed that the situation of smog in Punjab, especially in Lahore, was extremely concerning. The speaker emphasized that the smog situation cannot be ignored, as air pollution in Lahore and its suburbs has reached dangerous levels. He announced that a special meeting on smog will take place on Wednesday (Today) and urged all members to ensure their attendance on this public issue. “This situation is a challenge for all of us that cannot be ignored,” he remarked. Earlier, during the question hour, the minority members from the government voiced numerous complaints against the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh stating that they were not being provided security for their places of worship and various events, despite the constitution guaranteeing full protection for minorities.

The speaker found the responses from Ramesh Singh unsatisfactory and expressed his concern over the department’s delaying tactics to submit an answer to the Assembly question. “After how many months are you saying the response has not been received?” asked the speaker. The speaker went on to ask: “What kind of attitude is this? Have you forgotten the incidents in Jaranwala and Youhanabad? I shudder at the thought of those events. “A religious mob burns a person alive for holding different views.” “When incidents were occurring, Maryam Nawaz was reassuring, but where were you, Sardar?” the speaker inquired. “Our department received the question, and most of the issues are related to security. I do not respond until I am satisfied,” said Sardar Ramesh Singh. “I do not exempt myself from the security of minorities”. The Minister told the House that there are a total of three thousand two hundred and twenty-five registered churches in Punjab and security is the responsibility of Punjab Home Department, police, and local administration.

The minister suggested that a committee should be formed with representatives from other departments, including the IG Punjab, Home Secretary, and Minister for Law to address minority issues. During this time, a treasury member Hamida Waheed-ud-Din proposed that a committee be assigned to amend the resolution regarding the mistreatment of transgender individuals performing at wedding ceremonies, emphasizing that effective implementation of laws against such mistreatment and dowry is necessary. It was Private Members Day in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday. During the session, government member Noor Al-Ameen Watto introduced the Lahore Leads University Amendment Bill 2024, while the Senate Hill University Bill 2024 and the Institute of Southern Punjab Multan Amendment Bill 2024 were approved. Also, a resolution was presented in the Punjab Assembly for the establishment of a special committee to combat human trafficking and smuggling of women and children, both domestically and internationally.

The resolution was introduced by MPA Azma Kardar, Asma Naz, Raheela Khadim, and Shazia Abid, and was unanimously approved by both the government and opposition benches.

The speaker approved the resolution and issued a ruling to form the committee. Once the agenda was completed, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan adjourned the session until 11 am on Wednesday.