Dangers of Forced Load Shedding

The idea of forced load shedding in areas with high electricity theft punishes paying consumers without addressing the root issue of theft, often involving collusion with DISCO employees.

Consider an area supplied with 100 units at 5 Rs per unit. If 10 units are stolen, DISCO receives 450 Rs. Under forced load shedding for 30% of the time, DISCO supplies only 70 units, losing 7 to theft and now receiving only 315 Rs. This policy reduces DISCO income, increasing the circular debt and harming businesses and communities. The solution lies in holding DISCO employees accountable for identifying electricity theft. The government should abandon this ineffective load shedding policy, which only damages the economy.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.