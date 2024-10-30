Wednesday, October 30, 2024
DC inspects ongoing Anti Polio drive

October 30, 2024
SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo on Tuesday visited different areas to inspect the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district. He checked the signs on the fingers of the children to confirm their anti-polio vaccination. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur urged the parents to get vaccinate their children up to 5 years of age and cooperate with polio workers fully in that regard. The officers of the Health department briefed the deputy commissioner that anti-polio drive would continue from October 28 to November 1 during which all the targeted children would be administered anti-polio drops in the district. The deputy commissioner expressed complete satisfaction with the working of anti-polio teams.

