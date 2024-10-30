DC reviews polio drive on second day

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza inspected various locations in Allama Iqbal Zone to oversee the ongoing polio vaccination campaign on second consecutive day in the provincial capital. During his visit to WAPDA Town and surrounding areas, he evaluated the performance of polio teams actively administering vaccinations. He engaged with workers to assess the implementation of the micro-plan and address any challenges related to the new application used in the campaign. DC Musa Raza praised the dedication of polio workers, who are diligently going door-to-door to vaccinate children under age of five. He stressed the importance of parents ensuring their children receive the vital two drops of the vaccine. He reiterated that combating polio is a collective responsibility, urging the community not to neglect their roles in this crucial initiative. To ensure the campaign’s success, he directed that all available resources be mobilized. The DC emphasized the need for continued commitment to the vaccination efforts, underscoring that any lapse in this matter is unacceptable. Meanwhile, following the directives of DC Syed Musa Raza, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Rai Babar officially inaugurated the new fish market here on Tuesday. The market has been relocated from Urdu Bazaar to Haneen Pura, Shahdara. The DC Lahore noted that this move will improve traffic flow and enhance sanitation standards in the area. The new facility spans 20 kanals of government land and consists of 32 single-story sheds. The construction was prioritized to ensure timely completion. Local traders expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the DC for facilitating the smooth relocation of the fish market.