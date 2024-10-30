De Zorzi and Stubbs tons put South Africa in control on day 1

CHATTOGRAM - Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi’s maiden Test centuries put South Africa in control on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. De Zorzi and Stubbs shared a 201 second-wicket stand to put the Proteas in a commanding position to seal a series sweep, ending the day 307-2. After opting to bat first, the tourists got off to a fast start with a 69-run opening partnership between Aiden Markram and De Zorzi. But Taijul Islam, who picked up eight wickets in the first Test, made the breakthrough in the 17th over when his delivery to Markram was chipped to mid-on and caught by Mominul Haque. From there on, Stubbs joined De Zorzi and made light work of the hosts’ bowling attack, putting together an impressive partnership that was eventually halted by Taijul. Stubbs’ knock came to an end on 106 runs from 198 deliveries, but David Bedingham (18) joined De Zorzi (141 not out) at the crease, with the pair hoping to hammer home the Proteas’ advantage when play resumes on Wednesday. South Africa have won each of their last five men’s Tests against Bangladesh, their longest such active streak against any nation, and they look well set to improve that great recent record.The Proteas are aiming to string three straight away Test wins together for the first time since a run of four such victories between March 1999 and March 2000. De Zorzi and Stubbs have put them in the driving seat to do just that, as they tallied up the third-highest second-wicket stand in a Test played in Asia.