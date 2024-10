LODHRAN - An Additional Sessions Judge awarded death penalty to a killer on three counts and imposed a fine of Rs1.2 million. According to a police spokesperson, the outlaw Ramzan, resident of Kehror Pakka, was convicted of strangling his wife Shazia and 5-year-old daughter Zahra Bibi on September 27, 2022. The police representative shared that diligent investigation and unwavering prosecution led to this decisive court ruling.