ETEA finalises preparations to introduce CBT System in KP

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has finalised preparations to gradually transition from paper-based to computer-based testing (CBT), in accordance with directives from the provincial government.

This transition marks a significant step forward in modernizing the testing process, aiming to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. As part of this shift, ETEA is set to establish partnerships with public universities, colleges, and select private institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These collaborations will enable educational institutions to serve as designated testing centers, utilizing their infrastructure to offer candidates convenient access to testing facilities closer to home. Initial agreements with Virtual University are already underway, with plans to use its facilities for launching computer-based exams.

The CBT system will incorporate an automated question-generation mechanism, drawing randomized questions from a secure question bank to ensure that each candidate receives a unique set of questions. This approach will strengthen transparency and minimize the risk of cheating. Additionally, candidates will receive immediate results upon completing their exams, expediting the process and improving result accuracy.

To ensure data security and uphold test integrity, the CBT system integrates advanced encryption technologies and strict video monitoring protocols within examination centres.

ETEA’s Executive Director, Adil Safi, highlighted the advantages of the new system, stating, “The introduction of computer-based testing will elevate testing standards, providing candidates with a faster, fairer, and more transparent examination experience. This initiative opens a new chapter of innovation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s education sector.”

ETEA remains committed to continuously enhancing its examination framework to meet the evolving needs of candidates. The move towards computer-based testing represents a crucial milestone in its ongoing mission to improve testing standards across the province.