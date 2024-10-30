First Aramco-branded retail station launched in Pakistan

LAHORE - Aramco unveiled its first fuel retail station in Pakistan Tuesday. It follows Aramco’s acquisition of a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan (GO) Limited, a key player in Pakistan’s downstream sector with a network of over 1,200 fuel retail stations nationwide.

Aramco is one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and its partnership with GO is expected to introduce high-quality fuels and an elevated consumer experience. Aramco-branded stations will offer the “ProForce” branded premium fuel, high-quality Valvoline lubricants, professional Express Care automotive services, and modern convenience stores designed to provide a seamless customer experience. Aramco plans to expand its retail network in Pakistan and establish a presence in this fast-growing economy.

Yasser M. Mufti, Executive Vice President of Products & Customers Aramco, said: “This is another milestone in Aramco’s downstream growth story, as we launch the first Aramco station in Pakistan — a market with significant growth potential. Our values of excellence, innovation and community partnerships sit at the heart of what we do, and will act as our guide as we leverage our extensive global refinery systems to ensure reliable supplies to customers while introducing our complementary world class retail offerings. Together with GO, with its deep industry expertise, strong customer service focus and shared commitment to innovation, we are confident that this partnership will deliver exceptional value to customers.”

Khalid Riaz, CEO GO echoed these sentiments, stating: “The first Aramco-branded station is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. Together with Aramco we aim to elevate the retail fuel landscape in Pakistan, setting new benchmarks for quality, service, and customer satisfaction.” The launch of the first Aramco-branded station in Lahore marks the beginning of a broader initiative to expand the Aramco brand across GO’s extensive network in the coming years.