Global CSR Forum 2024 kicks off in Riyadh, promoting sustainable development

The Global CSR Forum 2024 officially launched in Riyadh on Tuesday, attracting leaders from various sectors to promote sustainable development under the patronage of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel, the two-day event, themed "From Commitment to Impact," is organized by the Saudi Human Resources and Social Development Ministry.

It has attracted an impressive array of government ministers, international CEOs, and CSR (corporate social responsibility) experts from around the globe, all eager to explore the evolving landscape of corporate social responsibility and its significant global impact.

At the forum's opening, Saudi Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmad Al-Rajhi welcomed attendees on behalf of King Salman, emphasizing the Kingdom’s vision to create a world-class platform for dialogue on social responsibility.

"This forum aims to foster global partnerships and create new models for public-private collaboration in sustainable development," Al-Rajhi stated, underscoring the event's purpose.

Al-Rajhi elaborated on the critical role of the forum in facilitating knowledge exchange and addressing the challenges facing corporate social responsibility.

He noted the importance of expanding private sector participation in sustainability initiatives, which have become increasingly “vital” in today's corporate landscape.

Highlighting the evolution of CSR, the Saudi official pointed out the growing integration of innovation, sustainable digitization, and strategic transformation within corporate practices. He discussed the trend of companies adopting renewable energy and circular economy principles, reinforcing their commitment to environmental sustainability and community growth.

Furthermore, Al-Rajhi commended Saudi Arabia's advancements in social responsibility, describing it as "an inspiring story of transformation and empowerment."

He reiterated the Kingdom's dedication to embedding CSR within its strategic framework, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

This includes the establishment of a social responsibility committee and a national platform aimed at enhancing transparency in CSR reporting.

With significant increases in corporate social responsibility engagement—rising from 1.19% in 2019 to 4.15% in 2023—Saudi Arabia has climbed to 16th place in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2024's Social Responsibility Index, a notable improvement from 41st in 2021.

Al-Rajhi expressed confidence that the Kingdom will be among the world's leading CSR nations by 2030.