Groom spends wedding night in Sukkur police station

SUKKUR - Sindh police arrested a groom near Bandar Road in Sukkur for aerial firing and fireworks during a wedding procession yesterday night. Sources revealed that the police intervened in the wedding ceremony following chaotic scenes caused by aerial firing and fireworks by participants the previous night. The local police gathered bullet shells as evidence from the venue, but the wedding guests managed to escape. The groom was taken into custody and shifted to the Shaheed Gul Hassan Police Checkpost’s lockup. The situation escalated when a large crowd, including relatives of the groom, assembled outside the checkpost, demanding his release with slogans. After some time of detention, the groom was released. Interestingly, a similar incident occurred on June 15, 2024, in Sialkot, Punjab, where a groom, Mudassar Ali, aged 27, along with his brothers and some relatives, faced police action for lavish displays of wealth.

Sialkot police booked them for throwing money, mobile phones, and precious clothes among the participants on the main road during the wedding rituals.

The display caused severe traffic disruptions and chaos at the venue.

Despite bans on aerial firing and such extravagant displays in both provinces, these practices, including firing and showering valuables like currency notes, coins, and mobile phones, remain common in wedding celebrations across Punjab and Sindh.