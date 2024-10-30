Hashoo Group, Mujahid Properties launch PC Residences

ISLAMABAD - Hashoo Group’s Real Estate Division, Pearl Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (PREH), has announced a landmark partnership with Mujahid Properties to bring PC Residences to the heart of Islamabad. This transformative project is set to redefine the city’s commercial and residential landscape, combining the expertise and resources of both entities to deliver world-class real estate. The signing ceremony, held in Islamabad, was attended by Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman & CEO of Hashoo Group, alongside senior management teams from both Hashoo Group and Mujahid Properties.

Offering a state-of-the-art living experience, the complex seamlessly blends the luxury of serviced hotel apartments with the convenience of managed residential spaces. Spanning six consecutive floors (10th to 15th), PC Residences will feature premium studio and one-bedroom apartments, designed to offer elevated urban living with seamless service integration. An adjacent service floor will be dedicated exclusively to apartment-related support, ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality services for residents.

Commenting on the partnership, Shakir Bhura, Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Division and Group Chief Financial Officer of Hashoo Group, said, “This joint venture with Mujahid Properties is a pivotal step in our mission to reshape Islamabad’s real estate landscape. PC Residences merge the best of serviced hotel apartments with managed residential living, setting new standards of luxury, convenience, and hospitality. We are proud to collaborate with Mujahid Properties and look forward to offering residents and visitors an unparalleled lifestyle experience with the latest in premium services.”

Hashoo Group’s Real Estate Division provides comprehensive services, including hospitality, residential, corporate, and commercial assets, and development services that facilitate luxurious and welcoming experiences nationwide. With a proven track record of excellence, the Division has successfully delivered notable projects such as Pearl City Multan and is working on exciting new developments with DHA and other notable private sector real estate developer groups across the country.

Mujahid Group of Industries is an Islamabad-based family business conglomerate founded in the early 1970s. With its roots in the field of edible oil, the group has since expanded geographically across Pakistan and into the sectors of steel manufacturing, real estate development, construction, and hospitality. Having breathed new life into commercial property development in Islamabad with a unique hospitality model, Mujahid Group has branched into residential development with the same focus on exemplary service provision and implementation of international best practices.

Amanah is the exclusive sales and marketing partner of 16 Sina that is offering shariah compliant investment model in PC Residencies and Mujahid Properties, a strategic alliance at 16 Sina located at the heart of New Blue Area Islamabad. Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premier conglomerate, boasting a diversified business portfolio that spans national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, PC Legacy, and Hotel One brands in Pakistan and maintains interests in the information technology, fintech, water, investment, travel and tourism, and real estate sectors.