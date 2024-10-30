ICC to assess Champions Trophy preparations on November 10

Qazi Jawad Ahmed, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director of Infrastructure, announced on Wednesday that an ICC delegation will visit Lahore on November 10 to review preparations at Gaddafi Stadium for the 2025 ICC .

Invited during a recent ICC board meeting attended by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the delegation will receive a briefing on the progress and remain in Pakistan for three days.

Ahmed reported that 45% of the stadium upgrades are complete, including the main pavilion building, with hundreds of workers putting in shifts around the clock to meet the December 31 deadline.

Renovations involve installing high-resolution replay screens, modern floodlight towers, and improved seating, with stadium capacity expected to increase from 21,500 to 34,000.