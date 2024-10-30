IHC directs retaking MDCAT 2024 test

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council to retake the medical college and dental admission test, 2024 (MDCAT, 2024) for Islamabad Capital Territory within one month. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahri issued the order in a petition praying to the court that the Medical and Dental College Entry Test (MDCAT) be declared illegal, unlawful, contrary to PMDC rules, void ab initio. The petitioners also sought a further direction that respondents be directed to re-take the MDCAT without any additional charges.

In his written order, Justice Arbab said that for reasons to be record later and in the light of recommendations/ conclusion of the Committee constituted by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the petitions are allowed with costs and directed Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council to retake the Medical College and Dental Admission Test, 2024 (MDCAT, 2024) for Islamabad Capital Territory within one month from the date of this order. It added, “Only those candidates who had earlier appeared in the test and are willing to retake the same shall be allowed to appear. The candidates shall also be allowed to exercise the option whether to retain the first MDCAT, 2024 result or result of second MDCAT, 2024 to be conducted pursuant to order of this Court, under section 17(4) of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act, 2022.”

The bench said that as the candidates had already deposited the requisite fee (@Rs.8,000/- per candidate) and the fault is on part of the University, therefore, the students shall not be burdened again to deposit fee for the test.

In this matter, the petitioners, through the instant petitions prayed that the Medical and Dental College Entry Test (MDCAT) be declared illegal, unlawful, contrary to PMDC rules, void ab initio. They have sought a further direction that respondents be directed to re-take the MDCAT without any additional charges.

Counsels argued that; MDCAT was conducted by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (the University) on 22.09.2024; that thereafter the University refused to upload the question paper and the students were compelled to invoke the jurisdiction of this Court in W.Ps. No.2447/2024 and 2826/2024; that pursuant to the directions of this Court vide order, dated 27.09.2024 the question paper was uploaded; that the students observed serious anomalies in question paper and answer keys. They contended that now it has surfaced that 31 questions included in the question paper were out of syllabus; that the conduct of University is doubtful as in 2023 it revised its result twice by awarding grace marks; that the regulations framed by PMDC were not followed; that the policy of fairness was not implemented rather disregarded blatantly.

They further said that process of MDCAT conducted by the University suffers from severe irregularities and illegalities.