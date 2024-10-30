IHC seeks arguments on Imran, Bushra acquittal pleas in £190 million case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought arguments from respondents on next hearing on acquittal pleas of PTI founder and his wife in 190million pounds reference. The court also maintained its stay order against trial court’s final judgment till the next date. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the acquittal pleas of the accused. At the outset of hearing, NAB Prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz said that the trial in 190 million pounds reference was in final phase. He said that the defense side had been cross examining during the last 20, 25 hearings on investigation officer. The defense lawyer said that Bushra Bibi couldn’t appear before the trial court in Monday’s hearing due to sickness. The bench asked the defense lawyer to avoid unnecessary delay into the proceeding. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till November 7. Meanwhile, the court also ordered to fix the appeal of accused in Toshakhana-I case for hearing. Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court of Islamabad on Tuesday approved a three-day physical remand of human rights activist Imaan Mazari Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali Chatha in the case registered against the couple for allegedly obstructing government affairs. Mazari and her husband were presented before the Islamabad ATC. Judge Abual Hassanat Muhammad Zulqernain heard the case.

During the hearing, the Islamabad police requested a 30-day remand of the couple. Mazari’s lawyers Zainab Janjua and Ahsan Pirzada opposed police’s plea.