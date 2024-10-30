IHC seeks reply from jail authorities over facilities provided to Imran Khan

Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices in response to a petition filed by Noreen Niazi, sister of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, regarding the discontinuation of certain jail facilities previously granted to him.

A single bench of IHC headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of the petition moved by Noreen Niazi through her counsel Shoaib Shaheen Advocate. During the hearing, the counsel argued that Imran Khan’s access to basic amenities, including newspapers, electricity, exercise, television, and telephone calls with his children, had been unlawfully withdrawn by jail authorities, contrary to previous court orders. He maintained that while imprisonment limits personal liberty, it should not impede the constitutional rights guaranteed to every individual. Furthermore, he argued that the B-Class facilities previously granted to Imran Khan were arbitrarily revoked, violating prison rules.

In response, the IHC bench issued notices to the jail authorities and directed senior officials to appear in court with records and reports. The court deferred the next hearing to October 31. In a related case, the IHC also issued notices on a petition filed by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, requesting permission to meet Imran Khan in jail. Separately, the same IHC bench also issued notices in a petition of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) who sought issuance of direction to the respondents to facilitate his meeting with Imran Khan presently confined in Central Prison. His counsel contended that refusal on part of the respondents to allow the petitioner to meet Imran was against the law, constitution and fundamental rights; the acts and omissions of the respondents were in violation of the settled democratic principles and a hurdle in smooth functioning of the Federation.

In this matter, the IHC bench also issued notices to the respondents and directed to depute senior officials well conversant with the facts of the case to appear before this Court alongwith record and concise reports on the next date fixed on October 31.