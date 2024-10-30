Interior Minister orders immediate probe into attack on former CJP

Federal Interior Minister strongly condemned the recent attack on former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa's vehicle in London, ordering an immediate investigation by officials at the Pakistan High Commission.

Naqvi directed NADRA to use the footage to identify the attackers and announced that an FIR would be lodged in Pakistan, with attackers' identity cards blocked, passports canceled, and citizenship potentially revoked pending federal cabinet approval.

Naqvi expressed dismay that former CJP Qazi Faez, who had received threats, was left without adequate security, a matter now under review. Additionally, a protest by PTI workers took place during Qazi Faez’s appointment as a bencher at Middle Temple.