IRADA hosts round table discussion on reducing health consequences of smoking

PR
October 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD -: The Initiative on Risk-reduction & Dependable Alternatives (IRADA) hosted its third-round table discussion, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, including public health officials, experts, NGOs, medical associations, media, and local community members.

The primary focus of the discussion was to explore innovative solutions to reduce the health consequences of smoking. Participants at the round table discussion emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to adopt effective Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies.  THR offers a science-based approach to reducing the risks associated with smoking by providing less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes. 

Renowned researcher and policy advisor, Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Junaid, highlighted the significant potential of less risky nicotine products, such as nicotine pouches, in reducing smoking-related harm. These products offer a significantly lower risk profile compared to traditional cigarettes, making them a valuable tool in helping smokers’ transition away from combustible tobacco. 

As Dr. Junaid emphasized, “Modern oral nicotine products provide a less risky alternative for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit completely. By reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals released during combustion, these products can significantly improve the health and well-being of millions of people.” 

Drawing inspiration from global best practices, the round table participants discussed the experiences of countries like Sweden and New Zealand, where THR strategies have led to significant reductions in smoking rates. A recently published report by a leading endocrinologist of Pakistan, talks about the potential of saving 1.2 million lives by 2060 through an integrated approach combining traditional tobacco control with THR strategies. By embracing Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR), Pakistan can capitalize on established and proven global policies and efforts to create a smoke-free future and protect the health and well-being of its citizens. THR offers a science-based approach to reducing the harms associated with smoking by providing less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

By adopting THR strategies, Pakistan can significantly reduce smoking-related deaths, improve public health, and alleviate the burden on the healthcare system.

PR

