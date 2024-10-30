K-Electric removes over 1,800 illegal connections in Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI - K-Electric, in collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, conducted operations against electricity thieves and the kunda mafia in Saddar and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas.

In Saddar, the power utility removed 1,325 illegal connections (kundas) weighing a total of 1,135kg, contributing to theft of over 300,000 units of electricity per month. During the operation, 262 cases of electricity theft were identified, and 505 connections of defaulters were removed, while eight FIRs were filed. In Gulistan-e-Jauhar, 500 illegal kundas, weighing 2,000kg, were removed, which were stealing 1.1 million units of electricity per month.

The rising electricity theft in the city is a major challenge as the kunda connections are installed ignoring safety protocols, endangering human lives. Electricity theft and unpaid bills are two key factors also playing a pivotal role in determining an area’s loss profile. Almost 70 percent of K-Electric’s network is exempt from loadshedding, while efforts are ongoing to reduce losses in other areas to ensure reliable and safe electricity, which is only possible when communities also play their part responsibly.

Areas with reduced losses see a decrease or exemption from loadshedding as well. The company has urged the customers, elected representatives, and community leaders to encourage timely bill payments and discourage electricity theft to support KE in ensuring an uninterrupted power supply in the city.