Karachi students rally for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

KARACHI - Karachi students from Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) organized a walk, demonstrating solidarity with the Kashmiri people and advocating for their right to self-determination.

The event was led by Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai and included participation from deans of various faculties, chairpersons of academic departments, university officers, staff, and students. The walk began at the Main Building of SMIU and concluded at the IT Tower.

Prior to the walk, the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and Counseling (DSA) hosted a solidarity program in the university auditorium. In his address, Vice Chancellor Dr Sahrai condemned India’s occupation of Kashmir and the atrocities inflicted on innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces.

He called on the United Nations and peace-loving people worldwide to support the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination and urged India to end its occupation and human rights violations in the region. “The world must come forward to resolve the Kashmir issue and protect its population and beauty,” Dr Sahrai stated, noting that since October 27, 1947, each generation of Kashmiris has faced brutality that must end. Dr Sahrai emphasized that India had not implemented UN resolutions for 77 years, urging the UN to take action against these violations.