Kinnaird Sports Fest 2024 kicks off with enthusiasm and spirited competition

LAHORE - The Kinnaird College Sports Fest 2024 commenced on Tuesday with a vibrant opening ceremony, followed by thrilling basketball and tennis matches. Held at the Kinnaird Basketball Court, the event is designed to nurture sportsmanship, student engagement, and healthy competition among participants from various departments, involving both faculty and students. The ceremony opened with a parade featuring athletes from different department teams, showcasing a powerful display of team spirit. Dr Ammara Rubab, Head of the Sports Department, delivered a welcome address highlighting sports’ role in personal development. In her speech, Kinnaird Principal Prof Dr Iram Anjum emphasized the event’s deeper purpose. “We believe that sports play a crucial role in building character and unity within our society. This Sports Fest is not just about competition; it’s about celebrating our shared passion for athletics and encouraging everyone to participate.” The ceremony included the ceremonial torch lighting, symbolizing the event’s spirit of competition and camaraderie.