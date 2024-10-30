KP CS for joint efforts to promote inter-religions harmony

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Provincial Interfaith Harmony Committee at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting brought together prominent religious figures, including the Chief Khateeb of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as representatives from the Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Bahá’í, and Kalash communities. Senior officials from relevant government departments and law enforcement agencies were also in attendance.

In his address, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry emphasized the collective responsibility of all communities in fostering inter-religious harmony, underlining that Islam teaches respect for all religions and their followers. “Interfaith harmony and brotherhood are imperative in today’s world, and we must unite as one nation to play our part in the country’s development through mutual respect and love,” he stated.

The meeting included a comprehensive briefing on interfaith harmony initiatives and challenges at the district level. It was noted that district-level interfaith councils have been instrumental in effectively addressing and resolving local concerns.

Chief Khateeb Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, while addressing the committee, acknowledged the peaceful coexistence among various religious communities within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the strong sense of brotherhood present in society. He, along with other community representatives, expressed gratitude to the provincial government for its continued efforts in promoting religious harmony and peaceful coexistence. The participants unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to playing a positive role in building a harmonious and peaceful nation.

The Chief Secretary also highlighted the provincial government’s dedication to ensuring minority participation in sports, scholarships, and other development projects, affirming that special attention is being given to the establishment of peace and stability, recognizing their critical connection to economic growth. The meeting concluded with a special prayer led by the Chief Khateeb for the integrity, stability, development, and unity of the nation.