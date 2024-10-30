Kundi slams KP govt over ineligibility to extinguish factory fire

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday criticised the provincial government for its failure to extinguish a huge fire that erupted in a factory in the Hayatabad Industrial area, causing losses amounting to billions of rupees.

During his visit to the affected Deans Factory, he lamented that Rescue 1122 was unable to control the fire for 20 hours due to a lack of resources, manpower, and vehicles, adding that the fire was eventually extinguished by the Air Force. He praised the Chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for his prompt action and questioned what the provincial government would do if all services had to be provided by the armed forces.

Kundi demanded setting up of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the incident and assign responsibility. He reiterated his concern, asking, “If all services have to be provided by the army, then what will the provincial government do?” The Governor also stated that these factories represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and if the government does not provide them with protection and support, no one will invest in the province.

On the occasion, Ghazanfar Bilour, Shirazuddin (owner of Zamong Textile, Deans Factory), Jameel Nawaz, and other members of the business community were also present. They informed the Governor that Rescue 1122 and the PDA departments had completely failed to control the fire in time, resulting in significant losses for the factory, noting that the Rescue vehicles lacked diesel, which they had to provide.

They expressed gratitude to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for seeking timely Air Force assistance to control the blaze. The industry officials also requested the Governor to advocate for a five-year tax exemption for industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

KP Governor calls for operational proposal to attract donor funding

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday urged the development of a comprehensive operational proposal to attract donor funding, highlighting that the Red Crescent should actively engage in fostering interest among potential donors regarding the merged districts.

He made these remarks during a meeting of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) merged tribal districts chapter, convened at the Governor’s House. The meeting included participation from Chairman Imran Wazir, Vice President Farzand Wazir, members of the managing committee, and various officials.

During the session, comprehensive briefings were provided on the objectives, duties, financial management, and administrative matters of the merged districts branch. Key discussions focused on the availability of relief supplies for natural disaster response, annual income and expenditures, securing funds from donors, and the importance of volunteer services.

Governor Kundi emphasised the effective use of PRCS-managed properties and the necessity of utilising funds responsibly. He also stressed the need for accurate reporting on bank rates related to the funds for the merged districts. He noted that various donor countries are keen to work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Red Crescent must effectively promote its areas of work.

The Governor underscored the importance of enhancing fundraising efforts and directed the PRCS merged districts chapter to activate its social media platforms to better engage the community. He acknowledged the severe impact of terrorism on the local population and called for improvements in infrastructure to bolster relief efforts in the merged tribal districts.