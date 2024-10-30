Lahore Youth Festival trials conclude

LAHORE - The four-day trials of Lahore Youth Festival concluded at the Punjab Stadium on Tuesday. DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Pervez Iqbal was the chief guest of the competitions. More than 250 male athletes from 28 universities participated in the trials of javelin throw, long jump, high jump, pole vault, tug-of-war and discus throw on the last day. As per results of trials, Aftab of PGC, Tariq Ali GCU and Ahmed Raza of GCU secured the first, second and third positions respectively in the boys’ college/school javelin throw trials. In University javelin throw trials, Naseem Abbas of PU, M Umair of UCP and Hussain Bokhari of GUCL grabbed top three positions respectively. Abdullah of GC, Hasnain of PGS and Hussain from LGES took top three positions in the boys’ high jump college trials. Abdullah, Hasan and Ameer Hamza grabbed first, second and third positions respectively in the school and college pole vault trials.

Ali Adnan of PU attained first place, Hasan of Superior University won second position while Mubashar also from Superior University finished third in the university pole vault trials. In tug of war university trials, PU and Garrison University College qualified for final competition while Punjab Group of Colleges and Lahore Garrison Education School System qualified for final competition of Tug of War college/school trials.

Talking on this occasion, DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal said that the passion of the players in the 4-day trials was remarkable. “Lahore Youth Festival is the best event being organized by the Punjab government,” he added.

He said that Lahore Youth Festival will help a lot in improving the skills of participating athletes. “The successful and top performing athletes will be given scholarships through Punjab Sports Endowment Fund,” he informed.