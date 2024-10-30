Wednesday, October 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LDA seals 236 properties

Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed 236 properties during its on going crackdown against commercialization fee defaulters and illegal commercial use here in the city. According to a spokesman for the authority, acting on the directives of Director General (DG) LDA, Tahir Farooq, teams from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have intensified operations against unauthorized constructions, commercial buildings, and properties defaulting on commercial fees. The ongoing campaign has led to the sealing of 236 properties and the demolition of multiple illegal structures across various areas in Lahore. The sealed properties include private schools, academies, oil stores, furniture shops, grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies, marble stores, private offices, food points, clinics, labs, salons, building materials stores, milk shops, and other shops.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1730264634.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024