LDA seals 236 properties

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday sealed 236 properties during its on going crackdown against commercialization fee defaulters and illegal commercial use here in the city. According to a spokesman for the authority, acting on the directives of Director General (DG) LDA, Tahir Farooq, teams from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have intensified operations against unauthorized constructions, commercial buildings, and properties defaulting on commercial fees. The ongoing campaign has led to the sealing of 236 properties and the demolition of multiple illegal structures across various areas in Lahore. The sealed properties include private schools, academies, oil stores, furniture shops, grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies, marble stores, private offices, food points, clinics, labs, salons, building materials stores, milk shops, and other shops.