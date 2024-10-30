Whether the Pakistani government and its institutions wish to admit it or not, Pakistan is effectively in a state of low-level war in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite the government’s repeated promises of strong action, new plans, and renewed operations in the wake of attacks in Balochistan, Karachi, and other areas, the pattern remains the same: once public outrage subsides, it’s back to business as usual.

This “business as usual” means overlooking the persistent conflict along the border region without offering any concrete solutions. The outcome is nearly daily attacks on Pakistan’s border, costing the lives of military and paramilitary personnel tasked with protecting the area. Construction workers, foreign companies, and their representatives also face fatal threats.

Recently, five people were killed and two injured when gunmen opened fire at a dam construction site in Panjgur, Paroom district. A day earlier, two Frontier Corps personnel were martyred when unidentified shooters attacked Tall Scouts in Lower Kurram’s Char Khel area. These incidents are not unusual or particularly deadly by the standards of this ongoing conflict; they are just part of a grim pattern that has continued for months without any change in the outcome.

The government’s concerns are understandable. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comprise vast, rugged, and mountainous terrain, making it nearly impossible to secure fully. The region is surrounded by hardened militants who retreat to nearby territories and continue their hit-and-run tactics, often backed by international agencies and adversaries with interests in destabilising Pakistan. But despite these very real challenges, Pakistan must take decisive action to secure its borders rather than citing these obstacles repeatedly as excuses.

Ultimately, the government bears full responsibility. The security and integrity of the country’s borders are fundamental to its mandate, forming the very basis of the social contract under which power is entrusted to the state. If the government fails to secure the borders, it risks forfeiting its mandate.

Pakistan’s border regions are crying out for a focused, consolidated military operation. The longer Pakistan delays, the more intractable this problem will become.