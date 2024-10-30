Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Malaria cases surge across Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12:50 PM | October 30, 2024
Sindh has experienced a significant surge in malaria cases, with over 93,000 cases reported across the province in just the past week, according to sources at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The highest number of cases was recorded in Larkana, where 10,427 cases emerged, followed by Khairpur with 7,858 cases. Other heavily impacted areas include Qambar with 7,525 cases, Dadu with 5,980, Mirpurkhas with 5,655, Sanghar with 5,488, Badin with 4,204, Tharparkar with 4,099, Tando Allahyar with 4,130, Sukkur with 4,249, Naushehro Feroze with 3,682, Shikarpur with 4,186, and Umerkot with 3,546 cases.

Karachi also saw over 1,000 new cases last week, distributed as follows: 566 in Malir, 204 in District West, 161 in Central, 140 in East, 68 in Korangi, 41 in South, and 24 cases in Kemari.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Health Adviser Ehtesham Ali, on behalf of Chief Minister Amin Gandapur, recently highlighted the spread of malaria across the province, where over 54,000 cases have been reported this year. He instructed District Health Officers (DHOs) to take urgent measures and submit detailed reports on malaria control efforts.

According to a health department report, the worst-affected district in KP is Khyber, with 10,000 cases recorded between January and August this year. Other affected areas include Shangla with 6,000 cases (its first large outbreak), Battagram with 3,000, Dera Ismail Khan with 4,000, and Tank, Karak, and Lakki Marwat, each reporting several thousand cases.

The adviser noted that climate change has intensified vector-borne diseases, requiring immediate intervention.

