Man arrested for raping special girl in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Ali Pur police have arrested an accused for raping a special girl and blackmailing her. A police spokesperson said that Munawwar Hussain complained that two persons, who were his neighbours, had been raping his daughter, who cannot hear or speak, and they came to know about it due to pregnancy. The girl told her parents through signs that accused Qadir and Abid had raped her and blackmailed her through her objectionable videos. DPO Syed Husnain Haidar ordered DSP Chaudhry Fayyaz ul Haq and SHO Seetpur to take action. Seet Pur police registered an FIR and arrested accused Qadir. SHO Rao Shehroz said that second accused, Abid, would also be arrested soon.

Man arrested for killing orphan nephew

Ali Pur City police arrested a man within 24 hours after he allegedly killed his teenage orphan nephew for property, police said on Tuesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar ordered DSP Ali Pur Fayyaz Ul Haq and SHO Shakeel Ahmad to arrest the killer(s) soon after the murder of 14-year-old orphan Muhammad Yasir was reported to police. The police team, employing modern technology, tracked down the killer and it turned out the accused was the real uncle of the deceased boy and he killed him to usurp his property. The police said that the accused killed his nephew and later portrayed it as if the boy had hanged himself.

SHO Shakeel said that investigations are ongoing and any other person, if found involved in the murder, would also be made to face the law.

Two brick kilns demolished

In a significant move to combat smog, the environment department and special branch conducted a joint operation at Daira Din Panah on Tuesday. The environment teams demolished two brick kilns emitting smoke and the owners, Sher Khan and Azizullah, were arrested and cases had been registered against them.

Director Environment Ashfaq Shah said there was zero tolerance policy to prevent smog under the directions of the Punjab government. He said that action was also underway against smoke emitting vehicles and elements burning the crops residues.

Accused of assault apprehended

A rickshaw driver involved in physical assault on a nurse was arrested on Tuesday. The police said the accused was identified as Imran Kharak held by Civil Lines police over charges of kidnapping followed by assault. On information, Constable Bilal chased the accused on a motorcycle and saved the victim. DPO Husnain Haider appreciated the constable for timely action.