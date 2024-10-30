Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Man axed to death over monetary issue in Sargodha

Our Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  A 50-year-old man was axed to death over a monetary issue in Sillanwali police limits on Tuesday. The police said Muhammad Khan of Chak No 60 SB had a monetary issue with Ghulam Nabi who killed him and fled. Later on, the body was handed over to the family after postmortem while the police had registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Two thieves arrested

Bhagtanwala police arrested two accused involved in motorcycle and cattle theft on Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the DPO office, the arrested were identified as Dilawar and Adnan. A stolen motorcycle and cattle worth Rs500,000 were seized. In addition to the stolen items, the police recovered a 30-bore pistol from them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi affirmed that strict legal actions are being taken against criminals and their supporters. The DPO emphasised that the crackdown on criminal elements in the region will continue indiscriminately to uphold public safety.

Nine fatalities: Nepra imposes Rs23 million fine on Gepco

