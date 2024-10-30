Mayor Wahab for completion of ongoing road works within week

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday directed the Engineering department to complete ongoing road construction, repair and carpeting projects within a week.

This was stated during a high-level meeting chaired by the Mayor Karachi with officials from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Engineering Department.

He emphasized that there should be no negligence in improving the city’s basic infrastructure and urged that machinery and manpower be increased to expedite developmental work. He specifically mentioned accelerating construction work on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Liaquat Road, Mai Kolachi Road, M.T. Khan Road, Old Queens Road, Mumtaz Hasan Road and Jinnah Bridge.

Additionally, he instructed that street lights be converted to LED and permanent lighting arrangements be made for all historical buildings. The project director, engineers, and other officials should focus on resolving citizens’ issues and prioritize their efforts accordingly. He noted that restoring public trust in the organization requires providing prompt relief to citizens.

Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Director General Engineering Azhar Ali Shah, chief engineers, XENs, project directors and other officials were also present.

During the meeting, Barrister Murtaza Wahab reviewed the ongoing work related to road and bridge construction and the maintenance of streetlights in various areas of the city. He highlighted that the deterioration of roads is causing difficulties for citizens in commuting, and therefore, resurfacing and repair work should be completed as quickly as possible.

He instructed that obstacles along the road from KPT to Three Swords Clifton be cleared to ensure smooth traffic flow. After completing the resurfacing work on Jinnah Bridge, lane marking should be done within a week, and streetlights on Qayyumabad Bridge should be restored as soon as possible. He directed that the carpeting work on M.A. Jinnah Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Kashmir Road, Korangi 8000 Road, Shafiq Mor, and other locations be expedited.

The additional poles on I.I. Chundrigar Road should be removed, and ongoing developmental schemes in District West (three schemes) and District Central (six schemes) should be completed immediately. The developmental work on G.Alana Road should be finished by next week and opened for citizens.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stressed the importance of using available funds for road construction and repairs in a completely transparent manner, ensuring quality in all construction and repair work.

He emphasized that roads built with significant expenditures should be durable, and the repair and restoration of streetlights should also focus on quality. He urged that all work be closely monitored to ensure prompt completion.

During the meeting, the Mayor received a briefing on road construction and repair, detailing both completed and ongoing projects. He reiterated that the development and improvement of the city were among our top priorities and urged officials to ensure immediate and prompt implementation of the directives, taking every possible step to enhance the city’s infrastructure to provide maximum facilities to citizens.