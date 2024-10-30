Minister dissatisfied with performance of Pakistan Postal Service

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan, expressed serious concern over the financial and operational challenges facing Pakistan Postal Service. During a recent Focal Group for Communications meeting, he highlighted the urgent need for reforms, citing poor financial discipline and outdated systems.

Minister Khan directed the Federal Secretary for Communications to prepare a comprehensive plan within a week to improve financial stability. To increase revenue, he proposed establishing NADRA and Passport Counters in General Post Offices (GPOs) nationwide, alongside initiatives to reduce the department’s dependency on government funds. The minister emphasized the importance of modernization and self-sufficiency, urging Pakistan Postal Service to generate independent revenue, potentially by renting out unused properties. He also advocated for cutting unnecessary expenditures and eliminating vacant posts to achieve financial targets.

The minister called on officers and staff to work diligently, highlighting that reforms are essential for the institution’s survival. Senior officials briefed him on potential revenue-boosting strategies, and he requested a detailed report on a policy roadmap for Pakistan Postal Service’s sustainability. Aleem Khan said for survival of the institution they will have to work on war footing to make an emergency financial plan. He was of the view that department should come out of deficit and bear its own expenses. Khan said the old system of post offices around the globe had changed, so they also had to work according to the new requirements for self-reliance reducing unnecessary expenses.