Mohsin Riaz hits maiden double century in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE - The first round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 concluded today with two matches ending in a draw, while seven matches were result oriented. Lahore Region Whites beat Faisalabad Region by five wickets at Diamond Ground, Islamabad. It took 15 overs for Lahore Region Whites to score the remaining 72 runs as they achieved the 119-run target in 24.3 overs with five wickets in hand. Tayyab Tahir (32 not out, 47b, 7x4s) and Ubaid Shah (22 not out, 21b, 1x4, 1x6) knitted an unbroken 60-run partnership for the sixth wicket after they were reduced to 62-5. For Faisalabad, Khurram Shahzad bagged three wickets taking his match tally to eight. Hyderabad Region beat Larkana Region by 121 runs at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Jawad Ali’s four-fer, captain Kashif Bhatti’s three wickets and Bilawal Bhatti’s two scalps in the second innings helped Hyderabad beat Larkana by 121 runs. Requiring 297 to win the match, Larkana were bundled out for 175 in their second innings. Bahawalpur Region beat Azad Jammu and Kashmir Region by three wickets at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.An unbroken 96-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Mohammad Sheharyar (46 not out, 115b, 5x4s) and Ali Shabbir (33 not out, 103b, 5x4s) guided Bahawalpur to a three-wicket win over AJK. Requiring 123 runs on the final day, Bahawalpur achieved the target in the 76th over. For AJK, Faizan Saleem took six wickets and his match figures was eight for 112. Match drawn between Multan Region and Rawalpindi Region at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Match drawn between Peshawar Region and Karachi Region Whites at Ashfaq Cricket Ground Sirdheri, Charsadda. Dera Murad Jamali Region beat Lahore Region Blues by 119 runs at Saeed Sports City Bedian, Lahore. Abu Huraira’s five-wicket haul led Dera Murad Jamali to a 119-run win over Lahore Region Blues. Requiring 247 more to win on the final day with seven wickets in hand, Lahore Region Blues were dismissed for 200 in 55.3 overs.Junaid Ali (60, 73b, 11x4s) and Hammad Butt (51, 79b, 6x4s) scored half-centuries in the losing cause. Sialkot Region beat FATA Region by 10 wickets at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

Usama Mir’s four-fer and Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti’s three wickets helped Sialkot beat FATA by 10 wickets. Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 478 for six, Sialkot were bowled out for 535 in 158.5 overs. Mohsin Riaz scored an unbeaten 204 off 367 balls, which included 24 fours and three sixes.

Commencing their second innings with a deficit of 144 runs, FATA were dismissed for 156 in 50.3 overs setting Sialkot a 13-run target which they achieved in the third over without losing any wicket.