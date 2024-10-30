NC Chief Haroon Malik attends AFC Presidents’ and General Secretaries’ Conference 2024

The Chairman of the (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC), , will attend the AFC Member Associations (MAs) & Regional Associations (RAs) Presidents’ and General Secretaries’ Conference 2024. The event will take place from October 30 (Wednesday) to November 1, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

Organized by the (AFC) and hosted by the Korean Football Association, the Conference, under the theme ‘Building and Leading Great Organisations’, will bring together key stakeholders in the world of Asian football. The event will feature notable speakers including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, as well as prominent representatives from UEFA and OFC.

The Conference will serve as a platform for leaders of the Asian football community to exchange insights and best practices, particularly in areas related to professionalism and governance.

A key highlight of the event will be a panel discussion on the final day, where participants, including NC Chair , will share their experiences and strategies for driving positive change in football management across Asia.