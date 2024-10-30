Wednesday, October 30, 2024
NDMA dispatches 17th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon

Staff Reporter
October 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -: National Disaster Management Authority has dispatched 17th relief consignment for the war affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.  On the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Palestine (Gaza)and Lebanon, spokesman said in a statement. The 17th consignment of aid was dispatched from Karachi to Lebanon on Tuesday morning. This aid shipment, sent by NDMA in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, comprised approximately 17 tons of supplies, including tents, food tins, dry milk, rice, clothes, hygiene kits and medicines.

Staff Reporter

