Nine fatalities: Nepra imposes Rs23 million fine on Gepco

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has imposed a fine of Rs23 million on Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) for nine fatalities in its service area during 2022-23. The authority also directed GEPCO to give compensation of Rs4 million each to the families of six deceased public persons, in its order in the matter of show-cause notice issued to GEPCO on account of fatal accidents occurred during 2022-23.

During the review of data submitted by the licensee for FY2022-23, it was revealed that a total number of eight fatal accidents including nine fatalities (three employees and six public persons) occurred within the service territory of the Licensee. This figure illustrates a concerning picture regarding efforts taken by the licensee to inculcate a safety culture in its service territory.

Keeping in view the submissions of the licensee, the evidence available on record, and provisions of relevant NEPRA laws and terms and conditions of distribution license issued to the Licensee, the Authority rejected the response of the licensee against the served show cause notice dated August 30, 2023, and imposed a fine of Rs 23 million on the licensee under the NEPRA Act, and NEPRA (Fine) Regulations, 2021 on account of non-compliance by the licensee with NEPRA Act, Terms & Conditions of its License, Performance Standards (Distribution) Rules 2005, Distribution Code, Power Safety Code, Consumer Service Manual and other applicable documents.

The Authority has also observed that the licensee gives compensation of Rs4 million to the families of its employees in case of their fatal accidents along with a job to next of kin. However, the licensee has not provided compensation to the members of bereaved families of public persons who lost their lives due to the above-mentioned contraventions of the law by the licensee. Therefore, the Authority directed the licensee to give compensation to the families of six deceased public persons equal to the amount being given to its employees’ families and provide jobs to their next of kins. Further, the licensee shall submit documentary evidence of its compliance in this regard to the satisfaction of the Authority within a period of two months.

The licensee has been directed to pay the fine amount of Rs23,000,000 in designated bank of the Authority within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of this order and forward a copy of the paid instrument to the Registrar Office for information, and in case of failure the Authority may recover the amount due under section 41 of the NEPRA Act as arrears of the land revenue or through any other appropriate legal means in addition to taking any other appropriate legal action against Licensee for non-compliance.