No arrest yet in robbery-cum-double murder

LAHORE - Lahore Police have failed to make any arrest in the murders of a private company’s cashier and guard who were brutally shot dead by dacoits on offering resistance in the Raiwind police precincts on Monday. A police spokesman said that a double murder case was registered with the local police against unidentified motorcyclists but no arrest was made till late Tuesday night.

Two people including the cashier and a guard were killed in a gruesome gun attack on a private company’s vehicle in Raiwind. Police are utilising available video footage and other means to identify the suspects, the spokesman said. The police identified the victims as cashier Mansoor Ahmed and security guard Muhammad Sadiq. Police sources said that the robbers intercepted the vehicle of a private company and opened straight fire on the cashier and the guard with automatic weapons. The robbers collected cash and valuables and managed to escape from the crime scene. On Tuesday, the victims were buried at the native towns amid tears and screaming. The killings which took place in broad daylight have triggered panic among the local business and traders’ community. The local residents have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to notice of the worsening law and order situation particularly robberies and armed dacoities.

‘Polio workers security’

On the second day of the anti-polio campaign in Lahore, police personnel ensured strict adherence to the security plan, working alongside health workers to safeguard the vaccination teams. In Kahna, three suspects—Rizwan, Moon, and Bilal—assaulted a polio team in Ward No. 8. The police officers on duty immediately intervened to protect the health workers. Upon receiving news of the incident, SSP Operations Tasawwar Iqbal ordered SP Model Town to take swift action against the suspects and submit a report. Kahna Police registered case number 10355/24 against the attackers. SSP Operations Tasawwar Iqbal reached out to the polio team to offer encouragement and commended the officer who protected them. He emphasized that health workers engaged in the polio campaign are national heroes and that any disruptions to the campaign will not be tolerated. He added that 1,976 Lahore police personnel are deployed in the field to protect polio teams, ensuring the safety of health workers and holding any disruptive elements accountable.

Man arrested for harassing woman

Mustafa Town police arrested a suspect named Safdar for harassing a woman. The suspect was traced through CCTV footage, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. In another case, Misri Gate Police successfully traced a missing 13-year-old boy, Irfan, reuniting him safely with his parents after he had arrived in Lahore with his father from Sheikhupura for trade purposes. Sarwar Road Police quickly responded to a call on helpline 15, arresting a man named Nasir, who attempted an assault on a child, luring him under the pretext of retrieving a ball. Baghbanpura Police arrested two drug dealers, recovering over 2 kg of cannabis and 195 bottles of liquor from Sheron Masih and Shafqat.