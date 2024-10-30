Pak embassies, consulates role key for boosting exports to $100b by 2030: ICCI

ISLAMABAD - President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi has impressed upon the country’s diplomatic corps and trade officials to embark on an aggressive trade diplomacy, highlighting the nation’s exports in an engaging and impressive manner to capture the attention of foreign investors and propel economic recovery. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan has set an ambitious target of boosting exports to $100 billion by 2030 under its Vision 2030 and to achieve this goal Pakistani embassies and consulates worldwide would have to play active role and act as spirited sales promoters.

Nasir Qureshi emphasized the need to prioritize key sectors to boost Pakistan’s economy, including, IT, IT services, value added agricultural produce, minerals, chemicals as well as the export of skilled labour to put the economic wheel in motion and thereby strengthen country’s economy, adding that these sectors have immense potential to drive economic growth, increase exports and strengthen Pakistan’s economy. He further said that by focusing on these areas, Pakistan can diversify its export base, increase foreign exchange reserves, create employment opportunities and stimulate economic recovery with effective support from govt and stakeholders.

ICCI president further said that market research is vital to identify demand and trends, quality control measures must be implemented to ensure consistency and reliability as well as trade agreements like FTAs and PTAs will expand market access. Nasir Mansoor Qureshi reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to strengthening its role in promoting economic growth by planning to develop linkages with Chambers of Commerce in friendly countries, promoting global collaborations and knowledge sharing. The organization will also host various events, including seminars, discussions, Business Opportunity Conferences and tourism summits, to facilitate business-to-business connections and promote Pakistan’s export potential. These initiatives demonstrate ICCI’s dedication to enhancing the business environment and driving economic progress, he concluded.