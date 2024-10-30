Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Pakistan Cables expands ‘ASCEND’ to empower women in STEM fields

October 30, 2024
KARACHI  -  Pakistan Cables has announced partnering with two leading engineering universities of Pakistan for a second round of ASCEND, the company’s flagship program to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects among women in Pakistan.

The program partners include NED University, Karachi for a second time and Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET), Jamshoro for the first time. Through ASCEND, Pakistan Cables offers need based scholarships and internships to talents female students leading up to their graduation. First launched in 2021 in collaboration with NED University, Karachi, ASCEND is focused to empower talented female electrical engineering students and offers industry exposure to students. The first batch successfully completed in 2024 following which the company renewed its partnership with NED and expanded the program to Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro.

With the addition of Mehran University, Pakistan Cables aims to broaden its impact by providing more opportunities for female students to excel in STEM fields. The MoUs were signed between Pakistan Cables and the respective universities, reinforcing the company’s commitment to empowering women in engineering. ASCEND is a pioneering initiative in the Industry and promises to contribute to the development of a stronger, more diverse workforce, fostering innovation and growth in Pakistan’s industrial sector.

