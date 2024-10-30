Pakistan condemns Israeli bid to smash UNRWA relief operations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has unequivocally condemned the latest Israeli attempt to dismantle the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“This latest step is yet another Israeli violation of international law and the UN Charter. Preventing UNRWA from carrying out its vital tasks is a manifestation of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny the much-needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people”, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said the international community, in particular the United Nations Security Council, should hold Israel accountable for its actions and ensure the unimpeded operations of UNRWA, in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) of 1949. The spokesperson called upon the international community to step in to end Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Pakistan, the spokesperson said, reiterates its call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, and for the provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

“Sustainable peace in the region cannot be possible without the Palestinian people exercising their inalienable right to self-determination; and the creation of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine on the basis of the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital”, the spokesperson concluded.